State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,717 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PENN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.38.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

