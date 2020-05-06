Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.21 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HP shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $19.50 to $14.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

Shares of HP opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $633.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.06 million. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.29%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

