Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 1,328.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand by 474.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the 4th quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of IR stock opened at $27.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.88. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1-year low of $17.01 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total transaction of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.17.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

