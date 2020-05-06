Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 448 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $131,668,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,688,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,050 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 19.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,613,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $482,067,000 after purchasing an additional 932,600 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 783,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,695,000 after purchasing an additional 439,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,870,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDOS opened at $98.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.82. Leidos Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $68.00 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 6.01%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

In other Leidos news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

