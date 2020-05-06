Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,255 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.94. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $137.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

PDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Office Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Swope acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $44,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, for a total transaction of $80,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.