Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.8% of Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the first quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $139.38 and its 200-day moving average is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

