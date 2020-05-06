Abbrea Capital LLC Has $8.88 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 2.4% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

