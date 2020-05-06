Horan Capital Advisors LLC. Acquires 390 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Horan Capital Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Horan Capital Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Barclays upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

