Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 3,359 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $621,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 173 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 121 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.92, for a total value of $32,176.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,622. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN opened at $310.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.96. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.78 and a 12 month high of $380.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.39. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.92 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Illumina from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.88.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

