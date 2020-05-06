Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Has $676,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.5% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.82. The company has a market cap of $390.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

