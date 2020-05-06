First National Bank of Omaha Has $15.60 Million Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,427 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.2% of First National Bank of Omaha’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.38 and a 200-day moving average of $140.82.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

