New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of American Financial Group worth $7,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in American Financial Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AFG opened at $61.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.89. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

