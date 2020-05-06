Cameco (TSE:CCO) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Corp (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$12.00 to C$16.00. The company traded as high as C$14.97 and last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 155569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.42.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.51.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

