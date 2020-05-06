New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,544,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $312,194,000 after acquiring an additional 332,155 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $20,146,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,383,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,943,000 after buying an additional 201,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 490,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,196,000 after buying an additional 150,440 shares during the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on UTHR shares. ValuEngine cut United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $866,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,686 over the last ninety days. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UTHR stock opened at $111.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 8.46 and a current ratio of 8.91. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $116.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.86.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $356.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.68 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

