Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,510 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $5,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 57.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after buying an additional 28,674 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA during the fourth quarter worth about $13,277,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 4,041.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers USA in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. 75.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Friday, April 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Skechers USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.96.

In other news, COO David Weinberg sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $982,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 401,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,519,318.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,500 shares of company stock worth $2,684,475. 28.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SKX stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.19. Skechers USA Inc has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

