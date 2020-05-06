Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan Sells 2,416 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total value of $197,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,313. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Francis Cogan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $192,798.70.

On Monday, April 20th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $200,279.00.

On Monday, April 13th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $183,146.70.

On Monday, April 6th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76.

On Monday, March 30th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $181,819.55.

On Monday, March 23rd, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $181,626.51.

On Monday, March 16th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38.

On Monday, March 9th, John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $188,141.61.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.14 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.30%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 21,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

