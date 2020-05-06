CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones Sells 750 Shares

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.66, for a total transaction of $90,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,839.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of COR stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $126.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.06.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.69%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

