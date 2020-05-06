15,604 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 617,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,791,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,537,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,553,000 after acquiring an additional 581,845 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,284,000 after acquiring an additional 383,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KIM opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Kimco Realty to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.44.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

