New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.58 Million Stock Holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of FLIR Systems worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $69,343,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,995,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,622,000 after buying an additional 1,307,106 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 408.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,767,000 after buying an additional 181,574 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLIR Systems by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 150,350 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in FLIR Systems by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLIR opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.57. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average is $47.81.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $489.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on FLIR Systems from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. FLIR Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

