Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $33,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,196 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,445,873 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,635,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 109,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $5.53 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.