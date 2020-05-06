Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Jabil worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Jabil by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $17.63 and a 52-week high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.17. Jabil had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Argus dropped their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $47.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

