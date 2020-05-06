New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.01 Million Holdings in Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Emcor Group Inc (NYSE:EME) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Emcor Group worth $6,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Emcor Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Emcor Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emcor Group by 394.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emcor Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emcor Group in the 4th quarter worth $16,850,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.52 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EME. ValuEngine downgraded Emcor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emcor Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Emcor Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Emcor Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of EME stock opened at $60.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.50. Emcor Group Inc has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $93.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Emcor Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35. Emcor Group had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Emcor Group Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. Emcor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.57%.

Emcor Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems, as well as offers crane, rigging, and millwright; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

