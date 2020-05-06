Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 447.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,084,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,478,000 after buying an additional 114,176 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,304,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,007,000 after buying an additional 653,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,870,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,850,000 after buying an additional 718,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,793,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,751,000 after buying an additional 1,090,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $160,950,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $73,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock worth $10,178,535 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MGM opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.03. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $34.63.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MGM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered MGM Resorts International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

