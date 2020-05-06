Tower Bridge Advisors Has $31.96 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tower Bridge Advisors trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,675 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.2% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $31,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.73. The firm has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

