State of Michigan Retirement System Has $32,000 Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,632 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 835,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,971,000 after buying an additional 240,644 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the first quarter worth $20,002,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 147.7% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 18,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael Rowles acquired 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $99,560.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 193,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,253,113.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino acquired 25,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $999,837.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,420,129 shares in the company, valued at $94,336,628.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,185,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

Shares of LYV opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -574.92 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.55. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.79) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.