Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,715 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.2% of Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,311,057,000 after buying an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.33.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $264.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

