Ironwood Financial llc Purchases 45 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after buying an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after buying an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock worth $23,377,586 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day moving average is $279.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.