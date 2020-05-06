Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Boosts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.3% of Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,720 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,140,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,403 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $31,833,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.33.

Apple stock opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

