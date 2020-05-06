Geneva Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,155 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 19,839,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,045,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,533 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Shares of AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

