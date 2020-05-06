Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,885 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,358 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.9% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,270.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.33.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

