Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,336 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $924,999,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $870.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $727.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $796.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $940.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $515,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,008,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.77, for a total transaction of $689,592.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,329,586.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 444,698 shares of company stock valued at $389,965,249. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $602.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $727.00 to $783.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $844.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.