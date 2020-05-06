Calton & Associates Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Sprint Corp (NYSE:S)

Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,584 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of S. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Sprint by 363.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Sprint by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,716 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sprint by 166.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sprint in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sprint in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Sprint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Sprint from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprint from $5.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

In related news, VP Paul W. Schieber, Jr. sold 83,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $843,199.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jorge Enrique Gracia sold 272,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $2,676,156.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 842,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,754.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.80. Sprint Corp has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06 and a beta of -0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

