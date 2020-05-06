Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.50 Million Stock Position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allergan in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Allergan by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGN opened at $192.78 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $202.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average is $185.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. Cfra cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allergan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.26.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

