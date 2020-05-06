Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,452 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,452 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. owned 0.19% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 28,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FCG opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

