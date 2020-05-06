Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) by 34.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in VirnetX by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in VirnetX by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VirnetX by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 369,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VirnetX by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 8,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in VirnetX during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

VHC stock opened at $5.55 on Wednesday. VirnetX Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $8.47.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

