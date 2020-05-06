Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $100.31 and a 12 month high of $114.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50.

