Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.66 Million Position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Arcosa worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 38.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcosa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Antonio Carrillo bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.07 per share, with a total value of $451,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 215,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,472,808.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti increased their price objective on Arcosa from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of ACA opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.31. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.46%. Arcosa’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

