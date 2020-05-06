Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 12,848 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $63.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.52.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

