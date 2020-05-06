Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,750 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,399 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Splunk by 645.8% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

SPLK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $156.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $143.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Splunk Inc has a 1-year low of $93.92 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.11 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.16.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $791.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 7,001 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $700,590.07. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,563 shares in the company, valued at $26,775,029.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $183,678.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,386 shares of company stock worth $13,023,098 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

