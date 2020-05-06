Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.16. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.72%. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CDW will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

In related news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Chong sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $831,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,492,764.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

