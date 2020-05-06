Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,091 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,593,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,818,000 after purchasing an additional 297,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,081,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,899,000 after acquiring an additional 630,125 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Atlassian by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,587,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,773,000 after acquiring an additional 540,645 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Atlassian by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,402,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,817,000 after acquiring an additional 68,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atlassian by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,383,000 after acquiring an additional 108,091 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEAM. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $169.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of -194.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.44. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $173.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $411.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.22 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

