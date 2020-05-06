Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,888,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,903,000 after buying an additional 14,459 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,415,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,726 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 986,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,926,000 after purchasing an additional 178,902 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 670,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,399,000 after purchasing an additional 59,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $146.18 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.07 and a fifty-two week high of $171.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

