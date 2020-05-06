Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.17 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 124.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 386,255 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.50. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

