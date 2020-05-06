Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.76.

