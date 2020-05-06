Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,175 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,339 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $6,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $6,405,810,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,390,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,270,000 after acquiring an additional 222,590 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,799,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,551,000 after acquiring an additional 433,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $446,977,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $1,422,874.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,759,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $6,969,452.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BK opened at $35.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.68. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 21.60%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

