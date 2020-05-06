Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,351 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OCSL. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. 53.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,507. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 25,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.92 per share, with a total value of $100,763.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,305 shares in the company, valued at $377,515.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 46,205 shares of company stock valued at $197,539 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OCSL stock opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $573.71 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.68 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 79.98% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.56.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

