Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 72.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,449 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.24% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $100.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.67 and a 200-day moving average of $100.42.

