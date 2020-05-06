Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 388,211 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 388,211 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.60 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $86.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.54 and its 200 day moving average is $136.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The company had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.