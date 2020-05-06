ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,318 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 945,174 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in ANSYS by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in ANSYS by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $249.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.56.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $262.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.13. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.25 and a 12 month high of $299.06. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04 and a beta of 1.21.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 29.77% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $492.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 4,635 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total value of $1,114,949.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,408,598.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 1,147 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $286,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,649 shares of company stock worth $5,596,551 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

