Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,107 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.32% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $8,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVHD. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $21.20 and a 1-year high of $34.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

